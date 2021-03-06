Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 10:17
People

European Commission appoints new head of Representation in Romania

03 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ramona Iulia Chiriac has been appointed the head of the European Commission's Representation in Bucharest. She begins her mandate on July 1, 2021. 

In this position, she will act as the official representative of the European Commission in Romania under the political authority of EC president Ursula von der Leyen. 

Chiriac is a career diplomat with nearly 20 years of experience in EU affairs, including at the local level in Romania. "Owing to her former positions, she has acquired strong strategic communication and political representation skills along with a thorough knowledge of the political context in Romania, making her highly suitable for leading the Commission's Representation in the country," a press release from the European Commission reads.

She has been a Consul General of Romania in the German federal state of Bavaria since 2016 and has been part of the Romanian diplomatic service since 2008. She also worked in Romania's central and local public administration, in particular on preparing the Romanian local authorities for the country's accession to the EU. Working for the Romanian Ministry of European Integration, she was responsible for "the promotion of EU values, providing information on funding opportunities as well as disseminating knowledge about the EU through conferences, seminars, campaigns and workshops."

Chiriac graduated in European studies at the Babeș-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca in Romania. She holds two Master's Degrees, one in European Studies and another in Gender Studies.

The heads of representations are appointed by the president of the European Commission and are her political representatives in the member state to which they are posted. The Commission maintains representations in all capitals of EU member states, and regional offices in Barcelona, Bonn, Marseille, Milan, Munich and Wroclaw.

(Photo: Comisia Europeana in Romania Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 10:17
People

European Commission appoints new head of Representation in Romania

03 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ramona Iulia Chiriac has been appointed the head of the European Commission's Representation in Bucharest. She begins her mandate on July 1, 2021. 

In this position, she will act as the official representative of the European Commission in Romania under the political authority of EC president Ursula von der Leyen. 

Chiriac is a career diplomat with nearly 20 years of experience in EU affairs, including at the local level in Romania. "Owing to her former positions, she has acquired strong strategic communication and political representation skills along with a thorough knowledge of the political context in Romania, making her highly suitable for leading the Commission's Representation in the country," a press release from the European Commission reads.

She has been a Consul General of Romania in the German federal state of Bavaria since 2016 and has been part of the Romanian diplomatic service since 2008. She also worked in Romania's central and local public administration, in particular on preparing the Romanian local authorities for the country's accession to the EU. Working for the Romanian Ministry of European Integration, she was responsible for "the promotion of EU values, providing information on funding opportunities as well as disseminating knowledge about the EU through conferences, seminars, campaigns and workshops."

Chiriac graduated in European studies at the Babeș-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca in Romania. She holds two Master's Degrees, one in European Studies and another in Gender Studies.

The heads of representations are appointed by the president of the European Commission and are her political representatives in the member state to which they are posted. The Commission maintains representations in all capitals of EU member states, and regional offices in Barcelona, Bonn, Marseille, Milan, Munich and Wroclaw.

(Photo: Comisia Europeana in Romania Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars