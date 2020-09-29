Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 08:09
Business

EC approves the reallocation of EUR 550 mln funds for Romanian SMEs

29 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) approved redirecting EUR 550 million from the cohesion fund to help Romanian SMEs affected by the coronavirus crisis.

These funds will finance part of the Romanian Government's EUR 1 billion grants program for local SMEs, microenterprises, and freelancers, already approved by the EC.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

More than 120,000 small and medium-sized enterprises in Romania will receive financial support. The European Commission has approved changes to the "Competitiveness" operational program in Romania by redirecting EUR 550 mln from the Cohesion Fund to mitigate the effects of the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Financial support will be provided to more than 120,000 SMEs and digitization and e-education initiatives.

"Due to the flexibility offered by the Commission's Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative (CRII), Romanian businesses can benefit from this vital support to overcome the difficulties caused by the pandemic and maintain jobs. Along with EU funds already targeted at the Romanian health sector, as well as training, education, and infrastructure, this is a unique opportunity for a rapid economic recovery. At present, it is extremely important to put these measures into practice quickly," said Elisa Ferreira, Cohesion and Reform Commissioner.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 08:17
25 September 2020
Business
Seven Romanian banks selected to distribute the EUR 1 bln grants to SMEs
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 08:09
Business

EC approves the reallocation of EUR 550 mln funds for Romanian SMEs

29 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) approved redirecting EUR 550 million from the cohesion fund to help Romanian SMEs affected by the coronavirus crisis.

These funds will finance part of the Romanian Government's EUR 1 billion grants program for local SMEs, microenterprises, and freelancers, already approved by the EC.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

More than 120,000 small and medium-sized enterprises in Romania will receive financial support. The European Commission has approved changes to the "Competitiveness" operational program in Romania by redirecting EUR 550 mln from the Cohesion Fund to mitigate the effects of the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Financial support will be provided to more than 120,000 SMEs and digitization and e-education initiatives.

"Due to the flexibility offered by the Commission's Coronavirus Response Investment Initiative (CRII), Romanian businesses can benefit from this vital support to overcome the difficulties caused by the pandemic and maintain jobs. Along with EU funds already targeted at the Romanian health sector, as well as training, education, and infrastructure, this is a unique opportunity for a rapid economic recovery. At present, it is extremely important to put these measures into practice quickly," said Elisa Ferreira, Cohesion and Reform Commissioner.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 08:17
25 September 2020
Business
Seven Romanian banks selected to distribute the EUR 1 bln grants to SMEs
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

28 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Liberals score important victories in Socialist fiefs, progressists win several big cities
27 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Partial results confirm Nicusor Dan is Bucharest’s new mayor
24 September 2020
Business
Made in Romania: Ford launches first Performance SUV in Europe, built in Craiova - video & photo gallery
23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome