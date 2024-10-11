EC disburses EUR 21.5 mln aid for Romanian farmers hit by drought and storms

The European Commission approved on October 10 the financial aid from the European budget in the total amount of EUR 119.7 mln aimed to provide exceptional support to farmers affected by unfavourable climatic phenomena in several countries, out of which EUR 21.5 mln will go to Romania, according to G4food.ro.

Other beneficiary countries are Italy, Germany, Bulgaria, and Estonia.

The amounts made available to the states mentioned above have been established taking into account, in particular, the share of these member states in the agricultural sector of the Union, based on the net ceilings for direct payments as well as the impact of adverse climatic events in the respective member states.

The European Commission argued that "during July 2024, some parts of Romania were affected by unfavourable climatic phenomena of unprecedented magnitude, namely heat waves, accompanied by violent storms and heavy hail, followed by unusually warm temperatures and drought conditions, which caused significant damage to arable crop production. These extraordinary weather events have severely affected the production of oilseeds and the grain sector."

