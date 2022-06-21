Eco

EC clears EUR 500 mln afforestation scheme for Romania

21 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Private and public owners of plots of land appropriate for afforestation are offered grants under a EUR 500 mln scheme 100% financed under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), already approved by the European Commission. 

Afforestation entails the establishment of a forest in an area where there was no previous tree cover.

"The EUR 500 mln scheme approved today will allow Romania to create new forested areas. These forests will help prevent erosion and flooding, clean the air and combat climate change. The measure will not only contribute to the objectives of the EU Green Pact but will also support the economic development of rural areas in Romania," said Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, responsible for competition policy.

The plots of land dedicated to the scheme should have at least 0.5 ha for compact forest bodies or at least 0.1 ha for forest strips surrounding arable land with the purpose of protecting it.

Furthermore, beneficiaries must ensure that the land on which the forest bodies or forest strips are planted is suitable for afforestation.

Finally, afforestation must be carried out in accordance with a project plan approved by the Romanian Forest Guard, which details the species of trees and shrubs to be planted, as well as the density of plantations. 

(Photo: Alexander Uhrin | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Eco

EC clears EUR 500 mln afforestation scheme for Romania

21 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Private and public owners of plots of land appropriate for afforestation are offered grants under a EUR 500 mln scheme 100% financed under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), already approved by the European Commission. 

Afforestation entails the establishment of a forest in an area where there was no previous tree cover.

"The EUR 500 mln scheme approved today will allow Romania to create new forested areas. These forests will help prevent erosion and flooding, clean the air and combat climate change. The measure will not only contribute to the objectives of the EU Green Pact but will also support the economic development of rural areas in Romania," said Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, responsible for competition policy.

The plots of land dedicated to the scheme should have at least 0.5 ha for compact forest bodies or at least 0.1 ha for forest strips surrounding arable land with the purpose of protecting it.

Furthermore, beneficiaries must ensure that the land on which the forest bodies or forest strips are planted is suitable for afforestation.

Finally, afforestation must be carried out in accordance with a project plan approved by the Romanian Forest Guard, which details the species of trees and shrubs to be planted, as well as the density of plantations. 

(Photo: Alexander Uhrin | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport
17 June 2022
Politics
Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv
17 June 2022
Business
BSOG announces first Black Sea natural gas delivery to Romania
16 June 2022
Events
An insider guide to TIFF #21 - the 2022 edition of the biggest film festival in Romania
15 June 2022
Business
Romanian car brand Dacia renews its look
14 June 2022
Social
Romanian lifeguards oppose seaside safety initiative for “making the Black Sea look like a graveyard”