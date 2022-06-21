EC clears EUR 500 mln afforestation scheme for Romania

Private and public owners of plots of land appropriate for afforestation are offered grants under a EUR 500 mln scheme 100% financed under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), already approved by the European Commission.

Afforestation entails the establishment of a forest in an area where there was no previous tree cover.

"The EUR 500 mln scheme approved today will allow Romania to create new forested areas. These forests will help prevent erosion and flooding, clean the air and combat climate change. The measure will not only contribute to the objectives of the EU Green Pact but will also support the economic development of rural areas in Romania," said Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, responsible for competition policy.

The plots of land dedicated to the scheme should have at least 0.5 ha for compact forest bodies or at least 0.1 ha for forest strips surrounding arable land with the purpose of protecting it.

Furthermore, beneficiaries must ensure that the land on which the forest bodies or forest strips are planted is suitable for afforestation.

Finally, afforestation must be carried out in accordance with a project plan approved by the Romanian Forest Guard, which details the species of trees and shrubs to be planted, as well as the density of plantations.

(Photo: Alexander Uhrin | Dreamstime.com)

