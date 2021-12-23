Western RO: EBRD lends Timișoara EUR 20.3 mln for tram infrastructure improvements

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will lend EUR 20.3 million (RON 100 million) to Timișoara, a city in western Romania, to co-finance infrastructure projects for the period 2020-2023.

The proceeds of the loan will be used to co-finance the development of Timișoara’s tram infrastructure, alongside a EUR 53.6 million grant from the EU, the bank said.

These include the renewal of its tram fleet and the rehabilitation of the T5 tram line, and two consultancies to update the city’s Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and to support it in reorganizing public transport.

The project makes Timișoara the 53rd member of the EBRD Green Cities urban sustainability program. Under the program, set up in 2016, cities develop a Green City Action Plan (GCAP) to identify and develop solutions to their environmental and urban challenges.

A first new tram became operational in the city last week after the City Hall purchased 21 trams from Turkish Bozankaya Otomotiv.

(Photo: Iulian Dragomir | Dreamstime.com)

