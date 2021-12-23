Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 14:59
Business

Western RO: EBRD lends Timișoara EUR 20.3 mln for tram infrastructure improvements

23 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will lend EUR 20.3 million (RON 100 million) to Timișoara, a city in western Romania, to co-finance infrastructure projects for the period 2020-2023.

The proceeds of the loan will be used to co-finance the development of Timișoara’s tram infrastructure, alongside a EUR 53.6 million grant from the EU, the bank said.

These include the renewal of its tram fleet and the rehabilitation of the T5 tram line, and two consultancies to update the city’s Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and to support it in reorganizing public transport.  

The project makes Timișoara the 53rd member of the EBRD Green Cities urban sustainability program. Under the program, set up in 2016, cities develop a Green City Action Plan (GCAP) to identify and develop solutions to their environmental and urban challenges. 

A first new tram became operational in the city last week after the City Hall purchased 21 trams from Turkish Bozankaya Otomotiv.

(Photo: Iulian Dragomir | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 14:59
Business

Western RO: EBRD lends Timișoara EUR 20.3 mln for tram infrastructure improvements

23 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will lend EUR 20.3 million (RON 100 million) to Timișoara, a city in western Romania, to co-finance infrastructure projects for the period 2020-2023.

The proceeds of the loan will be used to co-finance the development of Timișoara’s tram infrastructure, alongside a EUR 53.6 million grant from the EU, the bank said.

These include the renewal of its tram fleet and the rehabilitation of the T5 tram line, and two consultancies to update the city’s Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and to support it in reorganizing public transport.  

The project makes Timișoara the 53rd member of the EBRD Green Cities urban sustainability program. Under the program, set up in 2016, cities develop a Green City Action Plan (GCAP) to identify and develop solutions to their environmental and urban challenges. 

A first new tram became operational in the city last week after the City Hall purchased 21 trams from Turkish Bozankaya Otomotiv.

(Photo: Iulian Dragomir | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks