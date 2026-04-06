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Season special: Easter greetings in Romanian

06 April 2026

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Easter (Paște) in Romania is a deeply rooted celebration, blending religious faith with long-standing cultural traditions. And knowing how to greet others during this period is an important part of the experience, with different expressions used depending on timing and context.

The most traditional greeting is Hristos a înviat! (Christ has risen!), answered with Adevărat a înviat! (Truly He has risen!). This exchange is used from Easter Sunday onwards, typically after the midnight Resurrection service. It is also closely tied to one of the most popular customs, egg tapping (ciocnitul ouălor), where the same phrases are exchanged before knocking painted eggs together.

Alongside this, Romanians also use more general expressions such as Paște fericit! (Happy Easter), which is common in everyday conversations, greeting cards, and social media, including in the days leading up to the holiday. 

Other variations include Sărbători fericite! (Happy Holidays), Paște cu bucurii! (Easter with joy!), as well as more formal or spiritual wishes like Paște binecuvântat! or Paște luminat! (Blessed Easter! or Enlightened Easter!), often used in thoughtful or religious messages.

Timing remains an important aspect of these greetings. While general wishes can be used before Easter, the traditional “Hristos a înviat/Adevărat a înviat” exchange is reserved for after the Resurrection service.

Faith and joy: Easter traditions in Romania

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Liligraphie/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Season special
Normal
Language

Season special: Easter greetings in Romanian

06 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Easter (Paște) in Romania is a deeply rooted celebration, blending religious faith with long-standing cultural traditions. And knowing how to greet others during this period is an important part of the experience, with different expressions used depending on timing and context.

The most traditional greeting is Hristos a înviat! (Christ has risen!), answered with Adevărat a înviat! (Truly He has risen!). This exchange is used from Easter Sunday onwards, typically after the midnight Resurrection service. It is also closely tied to one of the most popular customs, egg tapping (ciocnitul ouălor), where the same phrases are exchanged before knocking painted eggs together.

Alongside this, Romanians also use more general expressions such as Paște fericit! (Happy Easter), which is common in everyday conversations, greeting cards, and social media, including in the days leading up to the holiday. 

Other variations include Sărbători fericite! (Happy Holidays), Paște cu bucurii! (Easter with joy!), as well as more formal or spiritual wishes like Paște binecuvântat! or Paște luminat! (Blessed Easter! or Enlightened Easter!), often used in thoughtful or religious messages.

Timing remains an important aspect of these greetings. While general wishes can be used before Easter, the traditional “Hristos a înviat/Adevărat a înviat” exchange is reserved for after the Resurrection service.

Faith and joy: Easter traditions in Romania

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Liligraphie/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Season special
Normal

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