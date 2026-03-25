Live music industry gathers in Bucharest for East European Music Conference 2026

The East European Music Conference - EEMC will return to Bucharest between May 20 and 24, aiming to position the Romanian capital as a key meeting point for Europe’s live music industry. The expanded 2026 edition is set to bring together professionals from across the sector, from artists and festival organizers to policymakers and researchers.

Launched in 2017 in Sibiu, the conference has evolved into a platform at the intersection of live music, cultural policy, and education, addressing challenges related to sustainability, artistic freedom, and diversity in the industry, the organizers said.

This year’s edition will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, case studies, and networking sessions, alongside cultural events across the city. Participants are expected to explore the full ecosystem of live music, including production, management, and policy-making.

The opening event will take place on May 20 at Control Club, featuring a live performance by Romanian band Balkan Taksim. The group, known for blending traditional Balkan sounds with electronic music, has previously performed at major European festivals and gained international recognition.

Showcase events throughout the conference will highlight emerging and established artists, offering connections between the professional community and Bucharest’s nightlife scene.

The conference program will open with a panel focused on core values in the music industry, addressing issues such as democracy, artistic freedom, and inclusion in a global context marked by political tensions and pressures on cultural expression. Speakers include figures from across Europe involved in cultural activism, festival organization, and artistic programming.

The conference will take place across multiple venues in Bucharest, including ARCUB – Hanul Gabroveni, the National Theatre Bucharest, and Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Old Town, as well as clubs such as Expirat, Quantic, and Apollo111. Film screenings and related events will also be hosted at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant.

Tickets for the conference are already on sale, with the full program to be published on the official website.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)