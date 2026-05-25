Ukraine’s DTEK begins commercial operations at 126 MW PV park in Romania

Ukraine’s DTEK group, controlled by Rinat Akhmetov, through its renewable energy arm DRI, has started commercial operations at its 126 MW PV park in Vacaresti, near Bucharest, bringing the group’s power generation capacity in Romania to 299 MW.

The company confirmed that, starting in January 2027, 50% of the electricity generated at Văcărești will be sold to OMV Petrom under the largest physical solar power purchase agreement ever signed in Romania, ensuring stable cash flows and supporting the long-term financial sustainability of the project.

The portfolio of DTEK’s subsidiary DRI in Romania includes the Glodeni I (53MWp / 49.05MW AC) and Glodeni II (60MWp / 49.9MW AC) photovoltaic parks, which together form one of the largest solar complexes in the country, the Ruginoasa onshore wind farm (60MW AC) - the first wind project built in Romania in the last decade - and the Văcărești photovoltaic park (126MWp).

“Our portfolio - consisting of three solar parks and one wind farm - is already actively contributing to Romania’s energy transition by reducing its dependence on imported fossil fuels and supporting the stabilisation of energy costs. This is particularly important in the current context of heightened geopolitical tensions, which continue to exert significant pressure on European energy markets. We remain committed to further expanding our presence in Romania and generating long-term value for our stakeholders," said Murat Cinar, CEO of DRI.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)