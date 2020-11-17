Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 08:12
Business

Drug sales decline in Romania amid COVID-19 pandemic

17 November 2020
Despite the 9.3% rise in the volume of OTC drugs purchased by Romanians from pharmacies in the 12 months ended September 2020 compared to the previous 12-month period, the overall consumption of medicines decreased by 2.1% in volume terms and by 4% in value terms over the period.

Romanians purchased 614 million boxes of medicines between October 2019 and September 2020, down 2.1% compared to the same period last year.

The value of drug sales thus decreased by 4%, to RON 17.4 billion (EUR 3.66 bln), at distribution price, according to the Pharma & Hospital Report study conducted by market research company Cegedim, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

In the 12 months ended September, the sales of prescription drugs (Rx) in pharmacies dropped 10.4% compared to the previous 12 months, to RON 10.7 bln (EUR 2.2 bln), while over-the-counter (OTC) drugs sales in pharmacies went up 9.3%, to RON 4.32 bln (EUR 890 mln), and the sales to hospitals increased by 7%, to RON 2.37 bln (EUR 488 mln).

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

