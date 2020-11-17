Drug sales decline in Romania amid COVID-19 pandemic

Despite the 9.3% rise in the volume of OTC drugs purchased by Romanians from pharmacies in the 12 months ended September 2020 compared to the previous 12-month period, the overall consumption of medicines decreased by 2.1% in volume terms and by 4% in value terms over the period.

Romanians purchased 614 million boxes of medicines between October 2019 and September 2020, down 2.1% compared to the same period last year.

The value of drug sales thus decreased by 4%, to RON 17.4 billion (EUR 3.66 bln), at distribution price, according to the Pharma & Hospital Report study conducted by market research company Cegedim, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

In the 12 months ended September, the sales of prescription drugs (Rx) in pharmacies dropped 10.4% compared to the previous 12 months, to RON 10.7 bln (EUR 2.2 bln), while over-the-counter (OTC) drugs sales in pharmacies went up 9.3%, to RON 4.32 bln (EUR 890 mln), and the sales to hospitals increased by 7%, to RON 2.37 bln (EUR 488 mln).

(Photo: Pixabay)

