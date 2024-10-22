Major pharma retailer Dr.Max sets up 11,800 sqm logistics and office facility in ELI Park Iași

Dr. Max, one of the largest players in the Romanian pharmaceutical market, has signed a lease agreement for 11,800 square meters in ELI Park Iași, a project in the portfolio of ELI Parks - one of the most active developers in the logistics and industrial market in Romania, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The new facility covers a warehouse of 10,500 square meters and 1,300 square meters of office space.

Strategically located near the border with the Republic of Moldova but also covering the northeastern region of Romania, ELI Park Iași offers an ideal location for companies seeking uninterrupted access to regional and international markets.

Additionally, the project's location ensures access to major transport hubs, with Iași Airport just 20 minutes away by car. ELI Park Iași offers efficient connections to the city center of Iași in 15 minutes and to the city's ring road in just 2 minutes by car.

"It was a complex process of evaluating space opportunities in a less developed logistics market. We succeeded with the ELI team in configuring the optimal warehouse for Dr. Max, which included all the requirements regarding height, dock types, temperature range, and the option for future expansion," said Rodica Tarcavu, Partner, Industrial Agency at Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

