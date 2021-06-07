Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 08:14
Real Estate

Dr.Max leases spaces for its second-biggest hub in Romania, at Sibiu

06 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A&D Pharma, part of Dr.Max Group, which operates a pharmacy chain under its own label, rented a warehouse of 9,000 square meters in the CTPark Sibiu project, located in the western part of the city, to host its second-largest distribution hub. The biggest one is located in Bucharest and has over 27,000 square meters.

The transaction was brokered by the real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The new warehouse will facilitate the supply process of both pharmacies in the centre and west of the country, as well as the distribution of online orders, according to a company statement.

"Patients' health is a priority for us, and the legislative norms must be strictly observed in the pharma industry, which is why the real estate agency played a key role in this process. This new warehouse will successfully facilitate the supply process of pharmacies in the region and is an important step in consolidating our business," said Sorin David, National Logistics Director, A&D Pharma.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/06/2021 - 08:14
Real Estate

Dr.Max leases spaces for its second-biggest hub in Romania, at Sibiu

06 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A&D Pharma, part of Dr.Max Group, which operates a pharmacy chain under its own label, rented a warehouse of 9,000 square meters in the CTPark Sibiu project, located in the western part of the city, to host its second-largest distribution hub. The biggest one is located in Bucharest and has over 27,000 square meters.

The transaction was brokered by the real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The new warehouse will facilitate the supply process of both pharmacies in the centre and west of the country, as well as the distribution of online orders, according to a company statement.

"Patients' health is a priority for us, and the legislative norms must be strictly observed in the pharma industry, which is why the real estate agency played a key role in this process. This new warehouse will successfully facilitate the supply process of pharmacies in the region and is an important step in consolidating our business," said Sorin David, National Logistics Director, A&D Pharma.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted