Dr.Max leases spaces for its second-biggest hub in Romania, at Sibiu

A&D Pharma, part of Dr.Max Group, which operates a pharmacy chain under its own label, rented a warehouse of 9,000 square meters in the CTPark Sibiu project, located in the western part of the city, to host its second-largest distribution hub. The biggest one is located in Bucharest and has over 27,000 square meters.

The transaction was brokered by the real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The new warehouse will facilitate the supply process of both pharmacies in the centre and west of the country, as well as the distribution of online orders, according to a company statement.

"Patients' health is a priority for us, and the legislative norms must be strictly observed in the pharma industry, which is why the real estate agency played a key role in this process. This new warehouse will successfully facilitate the supply process of pharmacies in the region and is an important step in consolidating our business," said Sorin David, National Logistics Director, A&D Pharma.

(Photo source: CTP)