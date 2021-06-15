Dräxlmaier will produce batteries for e-vehicles in western Romania

The German company Dräxlmaier will invest EUR 200 mln in a factory in Timișoara, western Romania, in the next six years, where it wants to produce batteries for electric cars - the mayor of the city Dominic Fritz announced on Monday, June 14.

The project will create more than 1,000 jobs for automotive specialists in the coming years, Economedia.ro reported.

The project will be carried out in several stages and involves the construction of over 40,000 square meters of production areas, warehouses, and office buildings.

Dräxlmaier Timișoara will produce electronic and high voltage components here. Thanks to the new E-mobility products, the number of production technologies will increase massively. A highlight is the future battery assembly system for hybrid cars from a premium carmaker starting in 2022.

"Timisoara will produce batteries for electric cars from around the world. With Dräxlmaier's EUR 200 mln investment in e-mobility over the next six years, which we are pleased to announce today, our city is positioning itself as a major player in the national and European green technology market. I hope that this investment will lead to other projects in this field and a highly qualified workforce for the 1,000 jobs that the German company will create in Timisoara. I wish them success, and I assure them of all the support of Timisoara City Hall. I hope to congratulate soon the first Timisoara resident who will drive an electric car equipped with a battery manufactured in Timisoara," Fritz wrote on Facebook.

(Photo source: Facebook/Dominic Fritz)