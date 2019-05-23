SocDem leader wants easier access to local labor market for ethnic Romanians

Liviu Dragnea, the leader of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), has put together a draft law allowing Romanians who live in neighboring countries but do not hold Romanian citizenship to access the local labor market easier, Digi24.ro reported.

The project, titled The Green Card of Romanians Everywhere, is meant to solve the local workforce deficit. The PSD president said that in recent meetings he had all over the country employers complained about not being able to staff their available jobs.

The Green Card targets residents of Moldova and not only. It would not allow them to travel in the EU visa-free but would enable them to work in Romania according to “extremely simple” procedures.

“It would enable them to work in Romania according to extremely simple procedures, benefiting from all the advantages of working in Romania and bringing advantages to those who would hire them, because there is no language barrier, they speak Romanian; besides, it is important for us because we are talking about Romanians who recognize their Romanian origin but for some reason they did not yet acquire the citizenship,” Dragnea explained.

He added that the project would help the local market.

“I hope we can help those who need employees, because the economy has grown, it is growing at an alert pace, the investment program developed and we need more labor force than what Romania can provide at this point,” Dragnea said.

(Photo: Liviu Dragnea Facebook Page)

