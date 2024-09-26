DP World takes Romanian golf to the next level with the first edition of the Romanian Open Championship

Partner Content

History is being made in the world of Romanian golf! The first edition of the Romanian Open Championship, presented by DP World, is here to bring a fresh perspective and put Romania on the map of international golf. Inspired by the legendary Ben Hogan quote, "The most important shot in golf is the next one," this tournament is set to be a landmark event, transforming the courses at National Golf & Country Club and Bucharest Golf Club into the stage for a top-tier competition between professional players from the European golf circuit and amateur players from around the world.

"Innovation is part of our DNA, being a crucial factor for both past success and future growth," says Cosmin Cârstea, CEO of DP World in Romania. The company, which plays a significant role on the international golf scene through its partnership with the European Tour, has supported the Romanian Open Championship, bringing together its innovative spirit and global expertise. "Through our involvement in this tournament, we aim to establish a landmark event in Eastern Europe and pave the way for Romania to become a key attraction on the international golf circuit," added Cosmin Cârstea.

The Romanian Open Championship 2024 brings together 19 professional players and 57 amateurs, with the tournament organized as a team competition. The professionals will compete for a generous prize fund of 100,000 euros, while the amateurs will enjoy numerous surprises from the tournament's partners. The tournament will be hosted by the newest golf clubs near the capital: National Golf & Country Club (Niculești) and Bucharest Golf Club (Tâncăbești) over three days, from September 26 to 28.

It will feature 20 professional players from the DP World Tour, Legends Tour, and Ladies European Tour, who are coming to Romania for the first time. The tournament format is PRO-AM, with teams consisting of one professional player and three amateur golfers, playing two game formats on the two courses near Bucharest. Among the professional players are well-known personalities in the golf world, such as Javier Otaegui, Amy Boulden, Emanuele Canonica, and Leticia Ras-Andreica.

"We have the opportunity to organize for the first time in Romania a tournament supported by the European Tour – the ultimate authority in golf in Europe. The long-term goal is to introduce a stage in Romania into the official competitive calendar of the circuit. With the help of our main partner, DP World, the main sponsor of the European Tour, we aim to connect the Romanian golf community with the international one," emphasizes Cristina Petrovici, the tournament director.

The Romanian Open Championship is not just a sporting competition but also an opportunity to connect with a global community, highlighting DP World's role in facilitating these connections. Golf is one of the most popular sports worldwide, and this popularity reflects the global dimension of DP World's business.

DP World's core business is to contribute to creating a better future. In the case of golf, this goal is reflected in opening the sport to new audiences and supporting the development of future generations of players, regardless of origin, abilities, or gender. The Romanian Open Championship 2024 is an opportunity to show that Romania can confidently step onto the international golf stage, with DP World as a partner in this journey.

* This is partner content.