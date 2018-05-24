Trade center near Bucharest launches online store with prices tied to volumes

Expo Market Doraly, a commercial center located in Afumati, close to Bucharest, launched on Wednesday, May 23, the doraly.ro e-commerce platform, a wholesale and retail marketplace where the prices are connected to the purchased volumes.

The online store lists the products sold by wholesalers and retailers within the complex and should include over 100,000 products by the end of this year. The initial investment in this online project is over EUR 1 million, according to the center’s representatives.

Clients who use the online store have four price categories, based on the selected quantity. They can buy one piece, one set, one box or wholesale.

Clients also pay a unique transport fee, regardless of the number of sellers they buy from or the delivery address. The delivery price is only influenced by the quantity.

Expo Market Doraly currently hosts over 550 retailers and wholesalers.

[email protected]