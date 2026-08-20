Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz reconfirmed as USR leader after Constitutional Court ruling

Dominic Fritz has been unanimously reconfirmed as president of Romania’s pro-European political party Save Romania Union (USR) following the Constitutional Court ruling that could cost him his mandate as mayor of Timișoara. More than 150 members of the party’s Political Committee backed him during a hybrid meeting on Wednesday, August 19.

“The system’s mafia thought the anti-Fritz, anti-Timișoara law would divide us. They were wrong,” Dominic Fritz wrote on Facebook. “I thank the more than 150 colleagues who gave me a unanimous vote of confidence at today’s USR Political Committee meeting.”

The meeting was convened by the party’s National Bureau after the Constitutional Court approved on Monday the so-called “Fritz Amendment,” introduced by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) into the law governing the National Integrity Agency (ANI).

Under the amendment, Fritz is expected to lose his position as mayor of Timișoara within 30 days of the legislation entering into force. The president can theoretically send the law back to Parliament for reconsideration before it takes effect.

The USR leader announced that he will challenge the decision at the European Court of Human Rights. He argued that the measure applies to a past action, although the Romanian Constitution states that laws should apply only to the future.

Meanwhile, also on Wednesday evening, hundreds of people gathered in Timișoara’s Opera Square to protest the Constitutional Court’s decision. The demonstration began at 7 p.m. and was organized by the Alternativa Civică Timișoara Association and the Timișoara Initiative Federation, Biziday.ro reported.

The organizers did not provide an estimate of attendance, but images from the scene indicated that hundreds of people had joined the protest.

Dominic Fritz also thanked those mobilizing “for the rule of law in Romania, regardless of political affiliation.” “Our position remains unchanged,” he said.

Earlier this month, Timiș prefect Paul Finta announced that mayor Dominic Fritz will remain in office but have his salary reduced by 10% for six months following a final court ruling that found him in an administrative conflict of interest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)