Business

Turkish investor to build insulated pipes factory in eastern Romania

09 August 2024

Turkish company Dogan Jeotermal, active in construction, tourism, and manufacturing, purchased a plot of land and related buildings for developing a pre-insulated pipes factory, the mayor of Buzau Constantin Toma said, quoted by Bursa.

The pipes will be delivered to heating networks in Romania and the European Union.

The project reached an advanced stage, and it could reach up to one hundred million euros when completed.

"New machines worth ten million euros have already been ordered, and the investment could reach EUR 100 million in the coming years. It is expected that 150 people will be employed", mayor Toma emphasized.

A factory with a similar profile was originally opened in 2008 as part of a EUR 10 million partnership between Turkish manufacturer Superlit and Romania's Grup Romet.

In 2010, the Turkish shareholders took over the entire factory. In 2021, due to efficiency and environmental issues, the production facility was moved to Turkey, and all 91 employees in Buzau were laid off.

(Photo: Boss357 | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

1

