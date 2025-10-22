Former disposable syringe factory in western Romania sold at public auction

Sanevit Arad, the first disposable syringe factory in the country, was sold at a public auction for EUR 1,680,000, Agerpres reported. The factory had not produced anything in more than a decade.

The former employees received their full back wages, the largest sum paid amounting to RON 167,000 (some EUR 33,400). In total, the amounts paid for outstanding salaries stood at approximately RON 1.5 million (EUR 300,000).

Representatives of the judicial liquidator said the buyer was a company from Romania. The latter did not outline their intentions regarding the acquired land and buildings.

The plant has a plot of land of ​​30,245 sqm, located on a main artery in Arad’s Grădiște neighborhood and several buildings, including a production hall of over 14,000 sqm.

In the mid-1990s, the syringe factory had an annual production capacity of 160-200 million syringes and 520 million medical needles. However, it never worked at more than 30% of capacity. Since 2013, it has not produced anything.

The Ministry of Economy, which owned the factory, made several attempts to privatize it, but there were no interested investors. In 2021, the Arad Court admitted the start of the bankruptcy proceedings and the dissolution of Sanevit Arad.

(Photo source: Dontcut/Dreamstime.com)