Three Dire Straits Experience concerts in Romania this December

The Dire Straits Experience will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of the Sultans of Swing hit with three concerts in Romania this December.

The first concert will be organized on December 10 in Timisoara, at Filarmonica Banatul, followed by a second concert on December 11 at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. The third and last performance is scheduled to take place at Sala Polivalenta in Cluj-Napoca on December 12.

Tickets for the concert in Timisoara cost between RON 100 and RON 390, those for the gig in Bucharest have prices between RON 85 and RON 345, while those for the performance in Cluj-Napoca cost between RON 60 and RON 300. They can be purchased from Orange, Vodafone, and Germanos stores, Carrefour hypermarkets, Diverta, Humanitas and Carturesti bookshops, OMV gas stations, and online at Eventim.ro.

(Photo source: The Dire Straits Experience on Facebook)