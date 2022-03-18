Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Entertainment

Romania’s Dino Parc attracts 0.5 mln visitors in 2021, plans further investments this year

18 March 2022
Dino Parc Rasnov, the open-air museum in central Romania and the largest dinosaur park in southeastern Europe, attracted almost half a million visitors in 2021. The number represents an increase of 36.21% compared to 2020 and 4.8% vs 2019.

At the same time, the dinosaur park registered a turnover of RON 17 million (some EUR 3.46 million) in 2021, 39.34% more than in 2020 and 12.56% more than in 2019.

This year, the park's representatives plan to invest approximately EUR 300,000 from their own funds and attract more European funds. They plan to organize a series of science and entertainment exhibitions in 2022, as the park is set to start hosting physical events, concerts and special shows again.

Dino Parc Rasnov covers 3.5 hectares and is home to over 100 life-size, scientifically certified dinosaurs. For example, visitors can see the 45-meter long Seismosaurus or the Hatzegopteryx thambema, the largest flying animal that ever lived. Plus, since 2021, the park has been hosting a replica of an 11-metre tall Diplodocus.

At the park in central Romania, visitors also have the opportunity to see a nest with real dinosaur eggs, over 60 million years old, as well as other exhibits of important scientific and paleontological significance. In addition, the park has an interactive volcano that simulates an eruption, a platform that exemplifies three types of earthquakes, and a 360-degree cinema hall.

The exhibitions and exhibits within Dino Parc Rasnov are made in partnership with the Grigore Antipa National Museum of Natural History, the University of Bucharest, the Romanian Geological Institute, the Szekler National Museum, the Brașov County History Museum, and local and international private partners.

(Photo source: Dino Parc)

