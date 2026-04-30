Digital insurer Anytime launches full commercial rollout in Romania

Anytime, the digital insurance brand of Interamerican, and part of the Dutch financial group Achmea, started full commercial operations in Romania following its entry in 2025. The launch was marked in Bucharest during a special event attended by the local team, partners, and collaborators in Romania, alongside senior representatives.

The event was hosted by Romanian TV show personality Dani Oțil and attended by four C-level executives from Interamerican Group: Yiannis Kantoros, CEO, Panos Kouvalis, COO, Linda Nieuwenhuizen, CCO, and René Scholten, CFO.

In the opening, Yiannis Kantoros (in photo) remembered his time as a young company representative in Bucharest in the early 2000s. He also explained that Anytime appeared and grew between 2007 and 2010 in Greece, the EU country that suffered the most from the 2008 financial meltdown. Despite this difficult context, the insurer found success and grew to about 45% market share due to its fast service. Once established at home, Anytime expanded its operations to Cyprus, reaching 600,000 customers.

Romania is the third market for Anytime, a fact that signals the country’s importance regionally.

“Romania is a strategic market for us, with significant growth potential in the digital insurance segment. Following our first year of local setup and market validation, we are now entering a new phase focused on scaling our commercial presence,” said Yiannis Kantoros, CEO of Interamerican Group.

In its first year of operation, Anytime introduced a fully digital experience to the Romanian market, easing access to insurance, from getting a quote to managing a policy, all online, in just a few steps. The company said that car owners can obtain a Motor Third Party Liability quote, which covers damages to third parties in an accident, in approximately one minute through their website.

“Our first year in Romania was focused on learning, building, and refining our local model. Now, we are entering a new stage, one of full commercial rollout, in which we aim to scale with confidence and become a trusted long-term partner for Romanian customers through simplicity, transparency, and accessible support,” said Antonis Tsaknakis, Country Manager at Anytime Romania. He also extended the 1-minute quote promise to Romanian customers, stressing Anytime’s speedy service.

The company is now looking to accelerate its development in Romania throughout 2026 by strengthening its commercial operations, increasing market visibility, and broadening its offering. As part of this next phase, the company plans to expand its portfolio beyond MTPL by introducing comprehensive auto insurance (CASCO) and additional product lines, in line with its long-term growth strategy.

Anytime also plans to expand the local team, grow strategic partnerships, and support long-term development through a planned EUR 30 million investment budget over the coming years.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)