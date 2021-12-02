Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 07:56
Business

RO telecom group Digi agrees to sell Hungarian operations for EUR 625 mln

02 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Dutch-registered telecommunication group Digi Communications, through its Romanian subsidiary RCS&RDS, agreed to sell its Hungarian operations to 4iG - controlled by Konzum Management investment vehicle with influential businessman Lorinc Meszaros among shareholders.

On November 29, the parties completed negotiations and drafted the contract for the transaction for a price of EUR 625 mln, Ziarul Financiar reported.

“Given the reorientation of our strategy towards Western European markets, it is time to let our 4iG partners continue this beautiful story, and we are confident that they will continue our work and enhance the success of this operator,” says Sergei Bulgac, CEO of Digi Communications NV.

The deal is pending approval from the competition body.

According to the Hungarian National Media and Telecommunications Authority (NMHH), DIGI is the second-largest operator, in terms of market share, in the pay-TV, broadband internet and fixed telephony service segments.

The parties had agreed at the end of March 2021 the terms of a preliminary agreement concerning the purchase of DIGI Távközlési Szolgáltató Ltd. and its subsidiaries (Invitel, I TV and DIGI Infrastructure).

Digi Communication group has operated in Hungary for 23 years. It now offers a complete portfolio of services: cable and satellite (DTH) television, fixed and mobile telephony.

At the same time, DIGI is the first telecommunications service provider in Hungary to launch the Fiberlink 10G service, the package with the highest bandwidth.

In 2020, the number of Digi subscribers on the Hungarian market was 1.1 million, and the revenue-generating units (RGU) were over 2.5 million.

At the same time, Digi’s Hungarian operations recorded consolidated revenues of HUF70bn (EUR 200 mln) and adjusted EBITDA of HUF19bn (EUR 54 mln).

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/02/2021 - 07:56
Business

RO telecom group Digi agrees to sell Hungarian operations for EUR 625 mln

02 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Dutch-registered telecommunication group Digi Communications, through its Romanian subsidiary RCS&RDS, agreed to sell its Hungarian operations to 4iG - controlled by Konzum Management investment vehicle with influential businessman Lorinc Meszaros among shareholders.

On November 29, the parties completed negotiations and drafted the contract for the transaction for a price of EUR 625 mln, Ziarul Financiar reported.

“Given the reorientation of our strategy towards Western European markets, it is time to let our 4iG partners continue this beautiful story, and we are confident that they will continue our work and enhance the success of this operator,” says Sergei Bulgac, CEO of Digi Communications NV.

The deal is pending approval from the competition body.

According to the Hungarian National Media and Telecommunications Authority (NMHH), DIGI is the second-largest operator, in terms of market share, in the pay-TV, broadband internet and fixed telephony service segments.

The parties had agreed at the end of March 2021 the terms of a preliminary agreement concerning the purchase of DIGI Távközlési Szolgáltató Ltd. and its subsidiaries (Invitel, I TV and DIGI Infrastructure).

Digi Communication group has operated in Hungary for 23 years. It now offers a complete portfolio of services: cable and satellite (DTH) television, fixed and mobile telephony.

At the same time, DIGI is the first telecommunications service provider in Hungary to launch the Fiberlink 10G service, the package with the highest bandwidth.

In 2020, the number of Digi subscribers on the Hungarian market was 1.1 million, and the revenue-generating units (RGU) were over 2.5 million.

At the same time, Digi’s Hungarian operations recorded consolidated revenues of HUF70bn (EUR 200 mln) and adjusted EBITDA of HUF19bn (EUR 54 mln).

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 November 2021
Social
A new home: A glimpse into the life of Romanians in the UK
01 December 2021
Culture & History
Works of Romanian artists to discover or revisit this National Day
30 November 2021
RI +
Tully: A Romanian startup's solution to help children with ADHD
24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project