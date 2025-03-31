Digi secures EUR 55 mln loan to expand networks in Romania and Portugal

Telecommunications operator Digi Romania, the local subsidiary of the Romanian group Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI), has secured two export credit loans totaling EUR 54.76 million to expand its network infrastructure in Romania and Portugal, according to a note to investors sent by Digi.

The loans, which have a four-year maturity, will commence on April 30 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Additionally, Digi Spain Telecom, SLU has signed a EUR 275 million credit facility agreement with a banking syndicate led by Banco Santander, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, and ING Bank. The five-year loan, concluded on March 28, will be used to refinance existing debt under a 2021 credit agreement, finance capital expenditures in Spain, and support general corporate and working capital needs.

Digi Communications, the Dutch-registered parent company of Digi Romania, is the market leader in pay TV and broadband services in Romania, with operations in Spain, Italy, Portugal, and Belgium. Founded 30 years ago, the company operates an extensive fibre-optic network in Romania and Spain.

In 2024, Digi Communications NV reported consolidated revenues of EUR1.93 billion, marking a 13.9% increase from the previous year, with a net profit of EUR 540 million.

