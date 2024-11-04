Romania’s telco Digi launches operations in Portugal

Romanian telecom company Digi Communications (BVB: Digi) announced it is launching its services in Portugal as of November 4, exactly 3 years after purchasing 5G licenses in the country, Profit.ro reported.

Digi Communications recently acquired Nowo Communications, the subsidiary of MasMovil, the fourth largest mobile and fixed telecommunications operator in Portugal, in a EUR 150 million transaction. Nowo has approximately 270,000 customers who benefit from mobile telephony services and approximately 130,000 who use fixed telecommunications services.

Nowo also holds spectrum licenses in the 1800 Mhz, 2600 Mhz, and 3600 Mhz frequency bands.

Digi entered Portugal three years ago, participating in the 5G auction and being named among the winners in a transaction of almost EUR 68 million.

At the end of last year, Digi Portugal, the Portuguese subsidiary of Digi Communications, signed a framework contract with the Vodafone subsidiary under which, after the approval of the Competition Authority, it will receive the rights to use the 2x10 Mhz frequencies, in the 1,800 band Mhz, and 2x10 Mhz, in the 3,400-3,800 Mhz band, as well as wholesale bitstream access to the network of fiber optics owned by Vodafone.

