Romania’s telco Digi tops up credit facility with additional EUR 200 mln for capex

11 April 2025

Romanian telecommunications group Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI) announced on April 10 that its subsidiary Digi Romania concluded on April 9 a notification regarding an additional credit facility of EUR 200 million to a senior facility agreement dated April 21, 2023, according to a note sent by the group to investors.

The facility has a maturity of five years, and the borrowed amounts will be used by Digi Romania for capital expenditures and general working capital purposes.

ING Bank, London Branch, is the agent of the facility, and other financial institutions are lenders of the additional facility. 

On April 21, 2023, the company concluded with ING Bank, BRD, Citibank Europe, Raiffeisen Bank and UniCredit, lead mandated arrangers, and other financial institutions listed as original creditors a senior facility agreement consisting of a term loan in an aggregate total amount of EUR 150 million, for a period not exceeding January 31, 2028, and a revolving loan of EUR 100 million for a period of three years from signing.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

