Diehl Aviation opens production facility in Romania’s Craiova

German aerospace supplier Diehl Aviation officially opened a new production facility in Craiova, southwestern Romania, expanding its manufacturing footprint in Central and Eastern Europe. The factory will produce components for commercial aircraft programs and is expected to create up to 500 skilled jobs as production ramps up.

Located in Craiova Business Park, the facility covers 12,000 square metres on a 33,500 sqm site, including 2,500 sqm of office space.

The project was developed by Romanian real estate company Global Vision, which oversaw the investment and construction process and secured financing for the development. According to the company, the project was backed by a EUR 12.7 million financing facility from Banca Comercială Română (BCR).

The Craiova site begins operations with around 75 employees and is expected to expand its workforce over the medium term as production increases. Diehl Aviation has also secured an option to expand the facility's production capacity in the future.

“The opening of our Craiova facility marks an important milestone for Diehl Aviation," said Jörg Schuler, CEO of Diehl Aviation.

“The new facility expands our manufacturing capabilities and strengthens our ability to support customers worldwide with the quality, reliability, and delivery performance they expect from Diehl Aviation," he added.

The facility joins Diehl Aviation's existing production sites in Germany, Hungary, and Mexico.

According to Global Vision, the building includes rooftop photovoltaic panels and other energy-efficiency features designed to reduce operating costs and support sustainability goals.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Global Vision press release)