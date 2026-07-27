France’s Reed Capital acquires high-precision metal components factory in central Romania

French investment fund Reed Capital has acquired Walor Precision Turning, a manufacturer of high-precision metal components for the automotive industry that also operates a factory in Sfântu Gheorghe, central Romania.

Overall, the company has nearly 420 employees and three production facilities in France, Romania, and Mexico. The factory in Sfântu Gheorghe is one of the group's most important assets and supplies major automotive manufacturers, producing high-precision components for airbags and seatbelt pretensioners. According to the company, its products are found in nearly one out of every two cars sold worldwide.

The Romanian subsidiary ended 2025 with a turnover of RON 207.3 million (approximately EUR 40 million), up from RON 202.6 million in 2024. The company returned to profit, reporting a net result of nearly RON 8 million, after a loss of RON 2.8 million recorded the previous year, and had an average of 183 employees.

The acquisition follows the separation of Walor Precision Turning from Walor International, a company previously controlled by the German group Ferral United. Reed Capital said it will retain the current management team and finance investments to expand industrial capacity and diversify the portfolio.

In addition to production meant for the automotive industry, the company wants to expand more strongly into growing industrial markets. The strategy includes developing components for active and semi-active suspension systems, solenoid valves, and, above all, cooling solutions for data centers, a segment driven by massive investments in artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.

At the same time, Reed Capital intends to accelerate the company's development in Asia, with a focus on the Chinese market.

"Our ambition is to accelerate the company's diversification toward new industrial applications, particularly cooling solutions for data centers, while at the same time strengthening its international presence, especially in Asia," said Renaud Delaage, managing partner of Reed Capital.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Walor press release)