Romania travel: Destinations to visit with kids

Are you planning a family vacation in Romania this summer? There are plenty of exciting things to do and places to see across the country, perfect for colourful memories and unique experiences. We’ve selected five destinations below.

Mini Transylvania Park

Transylvania is probably the most popular tourist destination in Romania, attracting many visitors every year with its castles and fortresses, old churches, charming towns and villages, and, of course, the famous legend of Dracula. And discovering its top landmarks has just become easier, as mini reproductions of the region’s remarkable buildings (and beyond) have been gathered in a special location close to Odorheiu Secuiesc - Mini Transylvania Park. And while the place can make the adults feel like Gulliver in the land of the Lilliputians, kids will definitely be amazed.

Similar to the well-known Mini-Europe park in Brussels, Mini Transylvania offers a truly unique experience, allowing visitors to discover Romania’s man-made wonders in a couple of hours. There are miniatures of famous castles such as Bran or Peles, but also of citadels like Fagaras or Deva, fortified churches, mansions and monasteries. And there’s yet another surprise for children: the entire family can take a ride around the park in a mini steam train.

The park is open Monday to Friday between 10:00 and 19:00 and on weekends from 09:00 to 19:00. Entry tickets cost RON 30 for adults and RON 15 for kids (free of charge for children under the age of 3). Further details here.

Dino Parc

Closer to Bucharest (but also in Transylvania), kids can discover the fascinating secrets of dinosaurs. Surrounded by forest, Dino Parc Rasnov covers 3.5 hectares and is home to over 100 life-size, scientifically certified dinosaurs. In fact, its owners say it is the largest dinosaur park in southeastern Europe.

Visitors, for example, can take pictures with the Tyrannosaurus, the 45-meter long Seismosaurus, or the Hatzegopteryx thambema, the largest flying animal that ever lived. Since 2021, the park has also been hosting a replica of an 11-metre tall Diplodocus (which might make it a bit challenging to capture in a photo).

But there’s more. Kids can also have fun at the interactive volcano that simulates an eruption, the platform that exemplifies three types of earthquakes, the adventure route, the laser maze, or the 360-degree cinema hall. There are also unique exhibitions and various other interactive areas.

Dino Parc is located close to the Rasnov Fortress in central Romania, which would translate into about a three-hour drive from Bucharest. It is open Monday to Thursday between 10:00 and 18:00, Friday – Saturday from 10:00 to 19:00, and on Sundays between 10:00 and 18:30. Tickets cost RON 36 for adults and RON 28 for children aged 3-18 years.

Find out more here.

The upside down house

If you’re planning a trip to the famous Transalpina high mountain road, you should also add the odd-looking upside down house to your “to see-list.”

This rather strange construction in the small commune of Bumbesti-Pitic has attracted many curious since its opening in 2020, with many coming especially to see the bizarre building and take unique photos. And the kids simply love it, most of them being fascinated by how the house looks both from the outside and the inside: everything is upside down, all the furniture is on the ceiling, and even the car park outside is not how it should be.

To avoid any possible injuries or accidents, visitors are advised not to pull down or move the objects in the house. So it’s safer to keep an eye on the children during your tour of the house.

The upside-down house is open daily from 09:00 to 19:00, and the entry fee is RON 15 for adults and RON 10 for children.

Some visitors also walk to the “Colored Forest” nearby - another unique tourist attraction of Gorj county.

Therme Bucuresti

Therme might be one of the best places in Bucharest to go to with high-energy kids. And it is excellent for relaxation and wellbeing, too, with many options designed especially for this: sun beds and palm trees, a Himalayan salt-walled library, themed saunas, or even a park “inspired by the genesis of the Earth.”

Back to the young, they can have fun at the many waterslides or water playgrounds. Smaller children will also enjoy the Galaxy interactive beach playground, for example, where they can turn the sand into castles or test their skills at the mini amusement park.

To get to Therme by car, go on DN1 in the town of Balotesti and then turn right about 300 m before the Hornbach store. By bus, Line 442 links the capital to the wellness & entertainment center.

Therme Bucuresti is open daily. You can check the visiting hours, prices and plan your visit here.

The mud volcanoes in Buzau

Found in Buzau Land, Romania’s newest site declared a UNESCO Global Geopark, the Muddy Volcanoes are a pretty unique destination in Romania. And it’s safe to say the kids will love it too, especially as sometimes it can feel like you’re on a strange planet (some say it kind of looks like the moon). So charge your camera or smartphone and prepare for some spectacular family photos.

These volcano-shaped structures are formed by the eruption of mud and natural gases. They are active all the time, which means gas is pushing mud to the surface in a continuous way, but at low speeds.

The muddy volcanoes are found in a nature reserve of several hectares of grey, dry land with little vegetation. With little shadow, the place can get quite hot in the summer months, so it would be safer also to pack sunscreen, sunglasses and some hats for this trip.

More on how to get there and what to expect here.

