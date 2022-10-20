Romanian deputies reject opposition's motion against interior minister Lucian Bode

Romania's Chamber of Deputies rejected on October 19, with 162 against 88 votes, a simple motion against the minister of internal affairs, Lucian Bode, filed by the opposition party USR. The signatory MPs asked Bode to resign "because he failed to reform the ministry."

During the debate on the simple motion, in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies on October 17, minister Bode rejected the accusations as inconsistent, "an illogical text full of lies, lacking in coherence," Bursa.ro reported. He also spoke about the accusations of plagiarism regarding his doctoral thesis, showing that Babeş Bolyai University sent to the Ministry of Education in 2018 all the necessary documents for issuing the PhD diploma.

"First, they accused me of keeping the doctoral thesis secret, and then I saw everyone in the library inspecting it. They found some similarities, from what I know," Bode declared.

The minister mentioned that he is not afraid of the analysis of his doctoral thesis.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)