Italian group De'Longhi opens third plant in Romania

The Italian manufacturer of household appliances De'Longhi inaugurated on August 5 its third production facility in Romania, in Satu Mare.

In Romania, the company also has plants in Jucu, in Cluj county, and in Salonta, in Bihor county.

The Satu Mare plant, which covers an area of ​​52,000 sqm, will produce automatic coffee machines.

The total value of the investment will reach EUR 40 million, the company announced.

By the end of the year, the plant will employ 300 people, and development plans allow for adding several hundred more.

"With this factory, Romania becomes the largest automatic coffee machine production hub of the De'Longhi group," Nicola Serafin, the GM of De'Longhi Group, said. "The constant evolution of the competitiveness of the Romanian team, the development of the portfolio, and the quality of the products manufactured in Romania will certainly contribute to the consolidation of De'Longhi's leading position."

De'Longhi entered the local market in 2013, with the factory producing espresso machines in Juc-Herghelie, Cluj county. It later expanded with the breakfast appliances plant, manufactured under the Braun brand in Salonta.

In addition to the three production facilities, De'Longhi also has in Romania an IT hub dedicated to automation and digitization programs for the entire group, which spans 80 countries.

(Photo: De'Longhi press photos)

