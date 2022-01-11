Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Deloitte: Romania’s M&A market up in 2021 and “promising” in 2022

11 January 2022
Romania’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market reached an all-time record in 2021 in terms of the number of deals, having recorded 137 transactions, according to an analysis conducted by Deloitte Romania.

The estimated total market value for both disclosed and undisclosed transactions reached around EUR 4-4.4 bln, while the value of announced transactions amounted to EUR 2.3 bln. By comparison, the market value for transactions in 2020 was EUR 3.9-4.1 bln and EUR 2.5 bln, respectively.

The most active sectors by volume of transactions were real estate (including construction), technology, energy and industry. Together, they generated 76 transactions.

From a deal value point of view, the most active sector was real estate, followed by energy and retail & distribution.

“The pandemic has catalyzed M&A activity across its entire spectrum, on the one hand reshaping both traditional and non-traditional businesses, while also triggering generalized macroeconomic stimulus. [...] Our analysis suggests the positive dynamic is here to stay; thus, we anticipate unprecedented M&A activity in the coming years,” said Iulia Bratu, Corporate Finance Director, Deloitte Romania.

Five transactions with a disclosed or estimated value of EUR 100 mln or more were announced in 2021.

“Considering how 2021 has performed compared to past years, how the regional and global M&A market developed in 2021, and what the transactions pipeline looks like at this point, 2022 will be a promising year from an M&A perspective. I believe that Romania will continue to be on the investors’ radar,” stated Radu Dumitrescu, Financial Advisory Partner-in-charge, Deloitte Romania.

(Photo: Designer491/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

30 December 2021
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
