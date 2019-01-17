Deloitte sees no impact of new taxes on Romania’s M&A market

The merger and acquisition (M&A) market in Romania will total around 100 deals in 2019, remaining at a level similar to that prevailing over the past decade (2008-2018), according to estimates by Deloitte Romania Financial Services.

The average transaction value for 2019 is estimated by Deloitte Romania between EUR 40 and 50 million, slightly above the average of EUR 40 million in the last decade.

The deals involving non-performing loans bundles dropped significantly last year to about EUR 1 billion and this year the activity on this segment will be very low, Deloitte estimates.

“Despite the harsh fiscal innovations as of early 2019, we do not expect major consequences on the merger and acquisitions market in the first half of this year, but rather towards the end of the year when, depending on the macroeconomic context, the window of opportunity might close. We expect that the most dynamic sectors of the M&A market in 2019 will be technology, retail, pharmaceutical and medical services, consumer goods and real estate,” said Ioana Filipescu, M&A Consultant, Deloitte Romania.

