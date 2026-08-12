Study: Business services sector contributes EUR 35.5 billion to Romania’s economy

The local business services industry generated a gross value added of EUR 35.5 billion last year, according to the Business Services Comparative Analysis 2025 study, conducted by Deloitte Romania for the Association of Business Service Leaders Romania (ABSL).

Romania combines criteria sought by international investors, such as a large-scale market, access to a highly skilled workforce, strong foreign language capabilities, high productivity levels, competitive costs and significant expansion opportunities across multiple cities in Romania, the study shows.

Romania has one of the largest talent pools in Central and Eastern Europe among the analyzed markets, with approximately 8.3 million people in the labor force, being surpassed only by Poland. The country ranks second in the region in terms of the number of graduates and the size of its highly educated workforce. Strong foreign language capabilities are a key competitive advantage for companies with international operations.

At the same time, labor productivity, measured as the economic output generated per hour worked, places Romania among the region’s top performers. With a score of 52.1, it outperforms markets such as Poland (48.8) and Slovakia (47.6) and is close to the leaders Lithuania (54.7) and Portugal (54.4) and almost equal to Czechia (52.4), the study found.

Despite recent inflationary pressures, the study shows that Romania remains one of the most competitive European locations in terms of total employment cost. A comparison of this indicator for a mid-level General Ledger Accountant across the countries analyzed places Romania among the lowest-cost destinations, with only Bulgaria having lower costs in the region. At the opposite end of the ranking, Portugal, Czechia, Slovakia and Estonia record the highest employment costs. Simulations through 2030, taking into account effects of the forecasted inflation rates, indicate that Romania will retain its competitive edge and remain among the most cost-effective European markets for operating business services centers.

According to this simulation, in 2030, the ranking of countries with the lowest total employment costs is expected to be led by India, the Philippines and Bulgaria, but Romania would maintain its competitiveness even in the context of higher levels of inflation, ranking sixth. On the other hand, the highest total employment costs are estimated in Portugal (13th place), the Czech Republic (12th place) and Slovakia (11th place).

Regarding the expansion of the business services ecosystem beyond the capital city, the study highlights Romania’s strong potential supported by its network of ten cities with over 200,000 inhabitants, being the second European country after Poland on this indicator.

Also, more than 14 other cities with populations between 90,000 and 200,000 inhabitants offer favorable conditions for new investments or expansions of existing operations. Cities such as Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Timisoara, Brasov, Sibiu, Oradea or Constanta provide investors with a significant labor pool, strong university graduate output, less saturated labor markets and competitive operating costs.

Romania currently hosts more than 1,000 service centers and over 280,000 employees, making it one of the most developed business services markets in Central and Eastern Europe. The sector represents 15.2% of the country’s highly educated workforce. In addition, the local sector recorded a 9.9% increase in the share of the economy's total gross value added in 2025.

The second edition of Deloitte's Business Services Comparative Analysis compares ten European countries and three Asian markets, analyzing a wide range of macroeconomic and industry-specific indicators, such as labor availability, operating costs, productivity, inflation, the real estate market, grants and incentives for investment, as well as other factors relevant to the business environment.

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simona@romania-insider.com