Harvard professor David Sinclair to headline Brain Event 2026 conference in Bucharest

Leading international researchers in longevity and brain health, including Harvard professor David Sinclair, will gather in Bucharest this summer for Brain Event 2026. The conference will take place on June 20 at Sala Palatului.

David Sinclair, a prominent geneticist known for his work on aging and cellular rejuvenation, will attend the event just weeks after the US authorities approved human trials for experiments aimed at reversing cellular aging. The trials are being conducted by Life Biosciences, a company founded by the professor.

According to researchers involved in the project, laboratory experiments have shown that aged cells can be epigenetically reprogrammed to return to a much younger biological state. In some tests, cells equivalent to 80-year-old tissue were restored to characteristics typical of cells around 20 years old, raising hopes that aging could eventually be treated as a biological condition rather than an unavoidable process.

“I believe aging is a disease like any other. I believe it is treatable and that treatments will be available within our lifetime,” Sinclair said, as quoted in the press release.

The Bucharest event will also feature psychiatrist Daniel Amen, known for analyzing more than 230,000 brain scans and authoring 13 international bestsellers, as well as Matthew Walker, a leading expert in sleep science and author of the bestselling book Why We Sleep. The three researchers are considered among the most influential voices globally in the fields of longevity and brain health.

The organizers say the conference will focus not only on theoretical discussions but also on practical insights derived from decades of research, offering participants strategies to improve brain health, sleep quality, and overall longevity.

Brain Event 2026 is organized by Diana Palotas, founder and CEO of Neuros Europe.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)