Violinist David Garrett returns to Bucharest for 2018 concert

Violinist David Garrett will bring his Explosive Live! concert to Bucharest next year, in a performance at Sala Palatului. Garrett is currently in Bucharest to perform at the George Enescu Festival.

The violinist is known for his crossover performances, which brought him worldwide success, beginning with his 2006 album Virtuoso.

The Explosive Live! tour began in November 2016. It includes hits such as Purple Rain, They Don’t Care About Us, Viva la Vida, and his arrangements for classical pieces such as Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, or Vivaldi’s Summer.

David Garrett plays on a 1716 A. Busch Stradivarius violin.

(Photo: Dove Bongartz/ Wikipedia)

[email protected]