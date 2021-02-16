European Citizen’s Prize: Romanian NGO awarded for pediatric oncology registry

The National Pediatric Oncology Registry (RNCC), developed by Romanian NGO Dăruiește Aripi, is among the 30 winners of the European Citizen’s Prize, the European Parliament’s office in Romania announced on Facebook, quoted by G4media.ro.

The registry covers the cancer cases among children and youth (0-19 years) registered by pediatric oncology centers all over the country. It allows a better understanding of the needs and the planning of services in pediatric oncology.

It helps determine the cancer incidence among children to allow them access to clinical trials, the EP post explains.

The project started in 2018, in a partnership with the Romanian Pediatric Onco-Hematology Society and with technical assistance from the Ion Chiricuță Oncology Institute in Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo: Oksana Skidanova | Dreamstime.com)

