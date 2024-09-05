Danone relocates to Romania production of protein yogurt brand YoPRO

French group Danone announced it is relocating part of its yogurt production from Spain to Romania, thus expanding the production at the factory in Bucharest, among others, in order to produce protein-rich drinking yogurts under the brand YoPRO, in response to new consumption trends.

"The local market segment dedicated to protein-rich products is growing," said Anca Miron, Head of Dairy Functionals Danone Central and Eastern Europe, quoted by Profit.ro.

The product will now be exported to the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia.

Danone's factory in Bucharest is now the best-performing Danone unit in Europe, with a production capacity of 75,000 tons of dairy products annually. It delivers dairy products to Romania and 14 other European countries.

Danone acquired the Miorița dairy factory in Bucharest in 1996 and produced the first yogurt in 1999 after 3 years of investment in its modernization and re-technology.

Danone Romania annually processes over 60,000 tons of liters of milk collected from 22 large farms and over 220 households.

