Damen shipyard in Romania launches aircraft carrier for Portuguese Navy

The Damen shipyard in Galați, southeast Romania, launched a multi-purpose vessel on Tuesday, April 7.

The vessel was produced for the Portuguese Naval Forces for EUR 132 million, financed through Portugal’s EU-backed Recovery and Resilience Facility. Following a competitive procurement procedure, Damen signed the contract in 2024.

The 107.6-meter-long MPV 10720 ship, called “NRP D. Joao II,” is an alternative to traditional aircraft carriers, being designed to coordinate aerial, surface, and underwater drones.

The vessel is named in honor of the Portuguese King who ruled from 1481–1495 and is renowned for his support of Portugal’s Age of Discovery.

The builder says that the multi-role ship can carry out oceanographic research activities, disaster response interventions, and can also participate in military missions. Sea trials are scheduled for this year, after which the vessel will enter service with the Portuguese fleet.

“The MPV 10720-type vessel is based on a concept proposed by the Portuguese Navy, aiming to create a multifunctional naval platform capable of fulfilling a wide range of missions, depending on operational needs,” maker Damen said in a press release.

“It is optimized for various activities, such as oceanographic research, environmental monitoring, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, as well as surveillance and maritime support missions,” the same source said.

The vessel benefits from a high degree of system autonomy and is designed for unrestricted operation in tropical and temperate environments.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)