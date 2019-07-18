Former RO central bank board member is the new president of the Fiscal Council

Daniel Daianu, a former member of Romania’s National Bank (BNR) board and finance minister, was elected president of the Fiscal Council, an institution that advises the authorities on the fiscal and budgetary policy and the impact of legislation changes, Mediafax reported.

The Fiscal Council was founded in 2010 and, since then, it has been led by Ionut Dumitru, the chief-economist of Raiffeisen Bank. The Fiscal Council’s board changed this year and the new members elected their president on July 16.

Daniel Daianu has been a board member of the central bank since 2014. Before that, he was first vice president of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) between 2013 and 2014. He also served as finance minister in 1997-1998.

The Fiscal Council’s vice president is Bogdan-Octavian Cozmanca, who also worked within BNR before being named in the Council’s board.

(Photo: Adrian Grycuk/ Wikipedia)

[email protected]