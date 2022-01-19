Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/19/2022 - 09:09
Business

Dacia was third best-sold brand in Europe’s retail market last year

19 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The sales of Romanian car producer Dacia grew by 3.1% in 2021 to 537,095, in a market tainted by the pandemic and the electronic component crisis, the company announced in a press release.

Dacia is committed to retaining its high loyalty rates in 2022 with the expansion of the product line-up and first-quarter commercial launch of All-New Jogger, a seven-seat family vehicle.

The company attributes its growth to the popularity of its new range with retail customers.

In 2021, Dacia’s European market share for retail sales of passenger cars reached a record-breaking 6.2%, for the first time earning the title of the third most sold brand in Europe on this channel. The retail performance builds on the successful new generations of Sandero and Duster.

Sandero had 226,825 sales in 2021, with nearly 90% of these volumes achieved by the third generation of the model.

In 2021 Sandero remained the leader in the European retail customer market for the fifth consecutive year. In some countries, Sandero is also the best-selling car across all customer channels, making it Europe’s second best-selling vehicle.

Duster is following a similar successful direction as it has remained the best-selling SUV with retail customers since 2018. With 186,001 units sold in 2021, Duster has reached more than 2 million sales since its launch in 2010.

With sales starting in March, the introduction of Spring to the EV market has been a resounding success, with 27,876 units sold and more than 46,000 orders registered by the end of 2021. Designed to make electric cars as accessible as possible for daily usage, Spring has since become a benchmark vehicle in many markets, with 80% of Spring customers new to the brand.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Renault)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/19/2022 - 09:09
Business

Dacia was third best-sold brand in Europe’s retail market last year

19 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The sales of Romanian car producer Dacia grew by 3.1% in 2021 to 537,095, in a market tainted by the pandemic and the electronic component crisis, the company announced in a press release.

Dacia is committed to retaining its high loyalty rates in 2022 with the expansion of the product line-up and first-quarter commercial launch of All-New Jogger, a seven-seat family vehicle.

The company attributes its growth to the popularity of its new range with retail customers.

In 2021, Dacia’s European market share for retail sales of passenger cars reached a record-breaking 6.2%, for the first time earning the title of the third most sold brand in Europe on this channel. The retail performance builds on the successful new generations of Sandero and Duster.

Sandero had 226,825 sales in 2021, with nearly 90% of these volumes achieved by the third generation of the model.

In 2021 Sandero remained the leader in the European retail customer market for the fifth consecutive year. In some countries, Sandero is also the best-selling car across all customer channels, making it Europe’s second best-selling vehicle.

Duster is following a similar successful direction as it has remained the best-selling SUV with retail customers since 2018. With 186,001 units sold in 2021, Duster has reached more than 2 million sales since its launch in 2010.

With sales starting in March, the introduction of Spring to the EV market has been a resounding success, with 27,876 units sold and more than 46,000 orders registered by the end of 2021. Designed to make electric cars as accessible as possible for daily usage, Spring has since become a benchmark vehicle in many markets, with 80% of Spring customers new to the brand.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Renault)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks