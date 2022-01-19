Dacia was third best-sold brand in Europe’s retail market last year

The sales of Romanian car producer Dacia grew by 3.1% in 2021 to 537,095, in a market tainted by the pandemic and the electronic component crisis, the company announced in a press release.

Dacia is committed to retaining its high loyalty rates in 2022 with the expansion of the product line-up and first-quarter commercial launch of All-New Jogger, a seven-seat family vehicle.

The company attributes its growth to the popularity of its new range with retail customers.

In 2021, Dacia’s European market share for retail sales of passenger cars reached a record-breaking 6.2%, for the first time earning the title of the third most sold brand in Europe on this channel. The retail performance builds on the successful new generations of Sandero and Duster.

Sandero had 226,825 sales in 2021, with nearly 90% of these volumes achieved by the third generation of the model.

In 2021 Sandero remained the leader in the European retail customer market for the fifth consecutive year. In some countries, Sandero is also the best-selling car across all customer channels, making it Europe’s second best-selling vehicle.

Duster is following a similar successful direction as it has remained the best-selling SUV with retail customers since 2018. With 186,001 units sold in 2021, Duster has reached more than 2 million sales since its launch in 2010.

With sales starting in March, the introduction of Spring to the EV market has been a resounding success, with 27,876 units sold and more than 46,000 orders registered by the end of 2021. Designed to make electric cars as accessible as possible for daily usage, Spring has since become a benchmark vehicle in many markets, with 80% of Spring customers new to the brand.

(Photo source: Renault)