Romanian carmaker Dacia reportedly envisages reducing production

The union at the Automobile Dacia automobile factory in Mioveni expressed concern about the administration's proposal to reduce production, starting in January 2026. The production is reportedly planned to be reduced to 55 units per hour, from 65 units currently, according to the company's employees speaking for Europa FM, as reported by Economica.net.

In the open letter addressed to General Manager Mihai Bordeanu, the unionists state that "such a measure may have significant social consequences on a large number of employees" and request a reanalysis of the decision "with maximum responsibility and transparency."

The union's demands come ahead of the start of negotiations for a new collective labour agreement, as well as amid concerns that several hundred people will be laid off in 2026 due to an estimated reduction in production.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com)