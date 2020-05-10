Romanian carmaker Dacia to unveil its first electric model on October 15

Romanian car producer Dacia will present its first electric model, Spring, on October 15 during the Renault eWays online event, dedicated to electric mobility.

Dacia will start selling the electric model in the first half of 2021.

The Dacia Spring electric model will be "the most affordable electric car in Europe."

Still, it will have a relatively modest range of 200 kilometers.

Between October 15 and 26, Groupe Renault will reveal its vision on mobility by presenting two 100% electric world novelties: a show car announcing the future electric crossover of the Renault brand based on the new CMF-EV platform dedicated to electric vehicles, and Spring, the affordable electric car, which embodies the new Dacia revolution.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

