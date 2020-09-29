French group Renault launches third generation of its best-selling Dacia Sandero and Logan - what's new?

Photo gallery

French group Renault, the owner of Romanian carmaker Dacia, officially presented on September 29 the third generation of its best-selling models Dacia Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan. The new generation models come with new design, new platform and new equipment.

“With the third generation of Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan, Dacia is simultaneously renewing three of its emblematic models and redefining the essential, contemporary automobile, always focused on the real needs of its customers, at the best price,” Renault said in a press release.

The three models have new exterior design

The exterior design of the new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan is completely changed compared to the previous generation, the French group says.

Renault also promises that the interior of its 3rd generation models takes a leap forward in every respect. The all-new dashboard becomes even more ergonomic and features new materials.

A more ergonomic driving position thanks to a new seat design and multiple seat and steering wheel adjustments for greater comfort. Dacia is also offering a new Media Control system that allows users to manage radio, telecommunications and navigation directly on their smartphone, which is mounted on a special bracket at the top of the dashboard. This system, fitted on the first trim levels, is completed by the Media Display and Media Nav, this time with a specific screen on the center console.

As for safety features, the new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan integrate a reinforced structure for increased safety, complete with 6 standard airbags. The new electronic architecture makes it possible to integrate new driving aids, including AEB (Emergency Brake Assist) and eCall as standard.

The new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan incorporate more efficient engines, more efficient aerodynamics, a streamlined underbody and low weight to combine greater driving pleasure with reduced emissions and fuel consumption, according to the car maker.

In March, dacia revealed its first electric car concept: Dacia Spring: a showcar foreshadowing Dacia’s first all-electric model.

Dacia is a Renault Group brand, present in 44 countries, mainly in Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Founded in Romania, in 1968, the brand was bought out and revived by Renault Group in 2004 with the Logan. The brand's affordable models - Logan, Sandero and Duster SUV - have had great commercial success. In 2019, Dacia broke the record for yearly sales with 737,000 vehicles sold, taking its customer base to nearly 6.5 million customers.

