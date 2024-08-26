Dacia’s Duster SUV ranks as fourth best-sold model in Europe in July

While Dacia’s Sandero model kept its place as the best-sold model in Europe in July, another model produced in Romania – the SUV Duster with its new generation already on sale – surprisingly ranked as the fourth best-sold model, surpassing Kia Sportage (5th place) and Toyota Yaris (6th place).

Dacia Sandero managed to reach a volume of 22,398 units sold, according to the latest data collected by Jato Dynamics and quoted by Profit.ro, after a 34% increase in sales.

The Sandero defends its top position, ahead of the VW T-Roc by more than 3,000 units (up just 5% to 19,254 units) and the Toyota Yaris Cross (up 47% to 17,314 units).

Dacia also sold 15,884 units of the Duster model, after an impressive 29% advance due to the launch of the new generation.

In the following places are Renault Clio, Hyundai Tucson, Opel Corsa, and VW Golf - the latter unexpectedly falls from the second position, with a decline of -13% and only 13,924 registered units.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Media.dacia.com)