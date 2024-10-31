Events

Documentary Mondays, Fiction Tuesdays return at Czech Center in Bucharest

31 October 2024

A new season of screenings of international documentaries and Czech fiction films takes place at the Czech Center in Bucharest between November 4 and November 26.

Documentary Mondays, the Czech Center's longest-running project, will feature four documentaries, varied in terms of subject matter and stylistic approach. This season's films follow authentic and introspective stories, from portraits of legendary figures such as Werner Herzog or Jan Švankmajer to stories of urban-rural migration and Central European identity over the decades.

The documentaries that will be screened are Thomas von Steinaecker's Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer (on November 4), Andrei Dudea's In search of the lost paradise (November 11), Peter Kerekes's 66 Seasons (November 18), and Jan Švankmajer's Kunstkamera (November 25).

The Fiction Tuesdays program covers four Czech horror films, each with a different aesthetic and genre illustrations that reflect the place and time of their making, but also the mark of the established directors who created them.

The four films that will be screened are Juraj Herz's Ferat Vampire (November 5), Vera Chytilová's Wolf's Hole (November 12), Juraj Herz's Beauty and the Beast (November 19), and Jan Švankmajer's Faust (November 26).

The screenings start at 20:00. Entry is free.

(Photo: still from Werner Herzog by Spring Films and 3B-Produktion, courtesy of Czech Center)

simona@romania-insider.com

1

