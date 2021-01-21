Profile picture for user andreich
Real Estate

C&W Echinox: Romania's real estate investment market shows "incredible resilience"

21 January 2021
The total volume of investments in real estate assets in Romania reached EUR 914 million in 2020, up 28% compared to 2019.

This evolution illustrates the overall resiliency of the Romanian investment market during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Romania Investment Marketbeat launched by real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

This consistent trend stood out from more developed CEE markets, which recorded significant drops in 2020 investment volumes compared to 2019.

Although Romania remains a much smaller market than Poland, it shortened the gap in terms of volumes compared to Hungary and the Czech Republic, commented Tim Wilkinson, Partner, Capital Markets, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

Looking forward, he added that in 2021 industrial & logistics demand could strengthen further.

The firm estimates that, in the medium-term, this asset class will become one of the top two most active sectors, alongside offices.

C&W Echinox also anticipates a positive year for the local market overall and more interest from new investors, especially considering that yields remain significantly more attractive than the more developed CEE markets.

