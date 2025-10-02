Cushman & Wakefield sees potential for logistics projects outside the Bucharest region

The stock of industrial and logistics spaces in the Romanian market is approaching the threshold of 8 million square meters, over 60% of which is located in projects within a maximum of an hour's drive from Bucharest, while Moldova and Oltenia remain the least developed, but with high potential to recover the gap with the development of infrastructure, according to the Romania Industrial & Logistics Market report, prepared by the real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

Bucharest and the five regional cities, representing the Bucharest - Ilfov, South - Muntenia, West, Center, and North - West regions, thus gather over 80% of the stock of industrial halls in Romania.

The least developed regions in terms of industrial and logistics spaces built are the North-East (2.8% of the stock) and the South-East (1.6%), while South-West Oltenia attracted only 3.6% of the stock.

In comparison, these three regions, which account for approximately 40% of Romania's population, have a cumulative share of less than 10% in the total stock of logistics and industrial spaces.

Around 440,000 square meters of industrial parks are currently under construction, of which over 80% are located in the vicinity of Bucharest.

The North-West, North-East, and West are other areas of interest for developers of such spaces, with 17% of the area delivered in 2025 targeting Moldova and Transylvania.

