Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 08:15
Real Estate

Biggest logistics developer in RO completes EUR 29 mln warehouse for retailer Profi

03 November 2020
CTP, the largest developer and long-term administrator of premium industrial and logistics parks in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe, has completed a new warehouse for local retailer Profi in just ten months.

The developer invested RON 140 mln (EUR 28.8 mln) in this project, which has a total area of 56,500 sqm and can be expanded by 10,000 sqm.

CTP presents the new unit as a high-performance, one-piece, and single-tenant building, which covers extensive storage needs in terms of temperatures and load capacity.

The new warehouse, located within the CTPark Bucharest West, on the A1 Motorway, allows food storage in three temperature categories: ambient, controlled temperature (between zero and ten degrees), and negative temperature generated based on ammonia (between -24 and -30 degrees).

The possibility to store food at negative temperatures offers Profi the ability to continue its efforts to support local producers and suppliers and differentiate itself in partnerships with the small local producers from Romania.

The new warehouse is BREEAM certified and also comes with 30,000 sqm of green spaces, as CTP aims to neutralize its carbon footprint by 2023.

CTP currently has another 160,000 sqm of logistics spaces under development in the CTPark Bucharest West, which should thus reach 600,000 sqm of built area by the end of this year.

The developer has another 510,000 sqm in plan for this park, which stretches over 241 hectares of land west of Bucharest.

(Photo courtesy of CTP)

