CTP builds EUR 35 mln warehouse in Romania for DIY chain Brico Depot

International logistics developer CTP, which operates a 1.2 million sqm portfolio in Romania, will invest EUR 35 mln in a new warehouse for Quehenberger Logistics, which will move there all of its logistics activities for the do-it-yourself chain Brico Depot Romania.

CTP has convinced Quehenberger Logistics to move the logistics operations for Brico Depot Romania to CTPark Bucharest West.

To accommodate the company's logistics needs, CTP is investing over EUR 35 mln in a new building. The new warehouse will have an area of 102,000 sqm, 12 drive-ins, and 105 docks.

The facility will also be BREEAM certified and will have over 55,000 square meters of green space and LED lighting in its entirety. CTP will complete the construction work this autumn.

(Photo: Brico Depot Facebook Page)

