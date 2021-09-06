CTP contemplates buying logistics portfolio in Romania from Zacaria

CTP, the largest owner of logistics centres in Romania, with a total area of over 1.5 million sqm, is analyzing the acquisition of six more logistics centres from Zacaria, a real estate developer part of the international group Alf Mizzi & Sons, founded in Malta.

CTP analyzes four Zacaria centres in Sibiu, along with those in Craiova and Oradea, according to data from the real estate market quoted by Ziarul Financiar. CTP officials did not comment on the matter.

Earlier this year, CTP bought four other centres from Catalyst in Arad, Caransebeş, Timişoara in a transaction of EUR 23 mln.

In the same market, in the first half of this year, Globalworth Industrial expanded its portfolio by acquiring two industrial projects totalling 27,000 square meters from Global Vision. The value of the transactions IPW Arad (Industrial Park West Arad) and IPW Oradea (Industrial Park West Oradea) amounts to almost EUR 18 mln.

Separately, Oresa bought from Bogdan Piţigoi the Solo Park centre in Iaşi, in a transaction of EUR 15 mln.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)