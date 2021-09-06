Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/09/2021 - 08:28
Real Estate

CTP contemplates buying logistics portfolio in Romania from Zacaria

09 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CTP, the largest owner of logistics centres in Romania, with a total area of over 1.5 million sqm, is analyzing the acquisition of six more logistics centres from Zacaria, a real estate developer part of the international group Alf Mizzi & Sons, founded in Malta.

CTP analyzes four Zacaria centres in Sibiu, along with those in Craiova and Oradea, according to data from the real estate market quoted by Ziarul Financiar. CTP officials did not comment on the matter.

Earlier this year, CTP bought four other centres from Catalyst in Arad, Caransebeş, Timişoara in a transaction of EUR 23 mln.

In the same market, in the first half of this year, Globalworth Industrial expanded its portfolio by acquiring two industrial projects totalling 27,000 square meters from Global Vision. The value of the transactions IPW Arad (Industrial Park West Arad) and IPW Oradea (Industrial Park West Oradea) amounts to almost EUR 18 mln.

Separately, Oresa bought from Bogdan Piţigoi the Solo Park centre in Iaşi, in a transaction of EUR 15 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 06/09/2021 - 08:28
Real Estate

CTP contemplates buying logistics portfolio in Romania from Zacaria

09 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CTP, the largest owner of logistics centres in Romania, with a total area of over 1.5 million sqm, is analyzing the acquisition of six more logistics centres from Zacaria, a real estate developer part of the international group Alf Mizzi & Sons, founded in Malta.

CTP analyzes four Zacaria centres in Sibiu, along with those in Craiova and Oradea, according to data from the real estate market quoted by Ziarul Financiar. CTP officials did not comment on the matter.

Earlier this year, CTP bought four other centres from Catalyst in Arad, Caransebeş, Timişoara in a transaction of EUR 23 mln.

In the same market, in the first half of this year, Globalworth Industrial expanded its portfolio by acquiring two industrial projects totalling 27,000 square meters from Global Vision. The value of the transactions IPW Arad (Industrial Park West Arad) and IPW Oradea (Industrial Park West Oradea) amounts to almost EUR 18 mln.

Separately, Oresa bought from Bogdan Piţigoi the Solo Park centre in Iaşi, in a transaction of EUR 15 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars